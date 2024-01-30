Financial Counselors Inc. Has $15.81 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,188 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

