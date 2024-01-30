Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $22.20 Million Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 463,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,196,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $74,493,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after buying an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. 172,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
