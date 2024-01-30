Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

