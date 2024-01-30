South Dakota Investment Council Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 0.7 %

MetLife stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

