South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.