South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after buying an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.86. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

