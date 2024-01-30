Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,605,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $165,796,000 after acquiring an additional 60,447 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

UBER stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.