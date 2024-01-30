Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $50,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $58.38. 495,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,427. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

