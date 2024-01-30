Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Holdings Boosted by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 626,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 5.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.67% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $28,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,201,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,457,000 after buying an additional 213,527 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,730,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,158,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,769,000 after buying an additional 1,325,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,484 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 503,489 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.