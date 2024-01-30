Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after acquiring an additional 632,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after acquiring an additional 587,392 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,785,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. 298,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

