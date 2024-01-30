Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $9.68 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $211.52. 99,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.80 and its 200-day moving average is $197.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

