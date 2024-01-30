Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $493.01. 671,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,070. The company has a market capitalization of $381.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $493.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.21 and a 200 day moving average of $452.70.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

