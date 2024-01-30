Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 655,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

