Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,110. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.