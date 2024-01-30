Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$275.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.5 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,888. The firm has a market cap of $348.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,389 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zumiez by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,378 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,722 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

