Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.
Apollo Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. 11,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,961. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,840,000 after purchasing an additional 220,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,389,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,159,000 after buying an additional 63,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 74,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 108,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
