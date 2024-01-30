Financial Counselors Inc. Has $70.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 979,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $70,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.00. 12,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,729. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.