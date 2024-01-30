Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.88. 32,127,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,937,328. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $616.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.11.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

