Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 12,990 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $39,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

