Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $16.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,537.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,081. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,331.23 and a 52-week high of $3,669.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,399.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,159.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

