Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.930 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,208. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

