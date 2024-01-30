Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.930 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 56,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,208. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $27,254,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.