Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.60 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.720 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Harmonic stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

