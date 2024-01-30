Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $365.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.30. Humana has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 365,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,153,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $3,388,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Humana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.