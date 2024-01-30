Carr Financial Group Corp Takes $245,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $151.66. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

