Cheelee Self Reported Market Cap Tops $313.96 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Cheelee has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can now be bought for about $16.23 or 0.00037376 BTC on popular exchanges. Cheelee has a market cap of $313.96 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 16.30440939 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,894,469.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

