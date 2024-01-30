SouthState Corp Acquires 60 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $5,706,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $242.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

