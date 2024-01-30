Security Financial Services INC. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 7,562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after buying an additional 1,120,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 516,329 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,274.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

