Security Financial Services INC. Buys Shares of 5,325 JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 86,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $310.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

