Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $861,000 Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AptarGroup by 105.7% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 418.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 118.9% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 201,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 109,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.89 and a 1 year high of $133.79.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

