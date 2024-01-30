Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unum Group by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.