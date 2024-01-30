Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $974,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,728 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Organon & Co. stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.91%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
