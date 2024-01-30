Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,448 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

GOLD stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

