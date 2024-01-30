Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 428 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

COP stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

