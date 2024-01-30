Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,082 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 45.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $882.62 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $883.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $348.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $733.01 and a 200 day moving average of $673.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

