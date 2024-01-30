Atria Investments Inc Acquires 6,945 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.05 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.