Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,072. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

