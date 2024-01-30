Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 167 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

