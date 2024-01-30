National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business's revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFG opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,631,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,403,000 after purchasing an additional 295,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,402.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 254,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

