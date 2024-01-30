Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA raised shares of Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of SQ opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.99 per share, with a total value of $778,209.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 517,213 shares in the company, valued at $26,372,690.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.99 per share, for a total transaction of $778,209.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 517,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,372,690.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $2,135,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Block by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Block by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

