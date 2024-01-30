Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,452 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Best Buy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

