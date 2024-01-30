Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $233.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.78. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

