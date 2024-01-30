Savant Capital LLC Buys 84 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $246.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

