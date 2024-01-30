SmarDex (SDEX) Price Up 5.7% This Week

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, SmarDex has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. SmarDex has a market cap of $94.63 million and approximately $956,251.61 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.0141733 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $932,734.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

