Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

