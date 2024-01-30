Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Given New $16.65 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $16.65 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LBAI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 155,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

