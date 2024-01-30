Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BWFG stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $41,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $31,455. Company insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

