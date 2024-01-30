USDX [Kava] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $466,100.94 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $100.42 million and approximately $466,100.94 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.64 or 0.00553841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00167517 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00020274 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.89550271 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $435,764.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

