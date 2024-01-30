Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,727.50

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,727.50 ($47.39) and last traded at GBX 3,530 ($44.88), with a volume of 6527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,540 ($45.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,275 ($54.35) to GBX 4,375 ($55.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,897.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,273.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

