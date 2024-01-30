ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 97.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. ERC20 has a market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $16,473.63 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00017126 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,173.75 or 0.99778559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010974 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00195580 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01210903 USD and is down -97.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $14,580.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.